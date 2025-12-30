Inside looking out

I had an early start and a long day today, visiting Versailles. It's a t0 minute train journey outside Paris, and since there is a lot to see I got back only in late afternoon. Too early for decent restaurants to be open, but I remembered that there was a 'bouillon' in Pigalle, two Metro stops from where I am staying in Clichy. It was called simply 'Le Bouillon Pigalle'.



Compared to the Pharamond of yesterday, it was not quite as good. The one advantage was that only half the similar wait time of 30 minutes was outside in the cold. The decor was not particularly interesting, but the food was okay and the menu and prices were similar. I had a whisky apéro (they put an ice cube in it 😱 ), artichoke hearts, veal liver, blue cheese, 25cl red wine and café for 30,40€.



I ate on the 1st floor (which in France is the floor above street level). I took this photo of the queue outside as I was coming down the stairs.