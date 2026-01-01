Sign up
Photo 1788
The Iron Lady gets her nose put out of joint !
She thought she would always be the pre-eminent icon of Paris, but Jeff Koons had another idea when he put up his "Bouquet of Tulips" in the Tuileries gardens.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1788
photos
76
followers
43
following
489% complete
Views
3
365
Galaxy S24
1st January 2026 2:18pm
Tags
tulips
,
paris
,
tuileries
,
eiffel
,
jeff koons
,
koons
,
xmas tour 2025
,
bouquet of tulips
