The Iron Lady gets her nose put out of joint ! by laroque
The Iron Lady gets her nose put out of joint !

She thought she would always be the pre-eminent icon of Paris, but Jeff Koons had another idea when he put up his "Bouquet of Tulips" in the Tuileries gardens.
