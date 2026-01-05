Previous
Look, no cars ! by laroque
Photo 1792

Look, no cars !

Yes, the Place de la Concorde, once a traffic nightmare, has been pedestrianised, thanks to mayor Mme Anne Hidalgo. This is what happens when you elect Socialist mayors. Watch out, New York.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow, I remember driving there in the 90s ! I think I like it better now. But maybe the drivers hate the new traffic...
January 5th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
I love this as a pedestrian but do wonder where the cars have to go.
January 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely place. Nicely composed.
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact