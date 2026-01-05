Sign up
Photo 1792
Look, no cars !
Yes, the Place de la Concorde, once a traffic nightmare, has been pedestrianised, thanks to mayor Mme Anne Hidalgo. This is what happens when you elect Socialist mayors. Watch out, New York.
5th January 2026
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
1st January 2026 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paris
,
concorde
,
place de la concorde
,
xmas tour 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wow, I remember driving there in the 90s ! I think I like it better now. But maybe the drivers hate the new traffic...
January 5th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
I love this as a pedestrian but do wonder where the cars have to go.
January 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
A lovely place. Nicely composed.
January 5th, 2026
