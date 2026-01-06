How we worship in the cult of Apple and Android

The restored cathedral of Notre Dame receives about 35000 visitors per day. The visit is free of charge, and the visitors queue outside (about 25 minutes in my case), then file around the periphery of the cathedral interior. You can stay to pray if that's your thing, but most worship with their phones. For quite a lot of people, that seems to be all that they do.



This place is under the central dome. Look up, and you see soaring stone arches, sculptures and stained glass windows. I stood apart from the file of people and just took it all in with my eyes. Tried to imagine how awed people from centuries ago might have been. My phone stayed in my pocket, until I decided I needed just one image that could not be found on postcards, websites or in books. This is the one shot I took.