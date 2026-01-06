Previous
How we worship in the cult of Apple and Android by laroque
The restored cathedral of Notre Dame receives about 35000 visitors per day. The visit is free of charge, and the visitors queue outside (about 25 minutes in my case), then file around the periphery of the cathedral interior. You can stay to pray if that's your thing, but most worship with their phones. For quite a lot of people, that seems to be all that they do.

This place is under the central dome. Look up, and you see soaring stone arches, sculptures and stained glass windows. I stood apart from the file of people and just took it all in with my eyes. Tried to imagine how awed people from centuries ago might have been. My phone stayed in my pocket, until I decided I needed just one image that could not be found on postcards, websites or in books. This is the one shot I took.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Lesley ace
I’m guilty too. This would be great for the Curse of Modern Times challenge.
January 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Now that is a revealing photo. So many people want to document rather than experience!
January 6th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Indeed. I hope I strike a balance between looking with my eyes and mind as well as capturing images for my fading memory. I visited Notre Dame decades ago while s student and found it to be one of the greatest places on the planet. But visiting it more recently I just found the whole lack of respect (whether for its religious significance or it's status as great art/architecture) totally dispiriting.
January 6th, 2026  
