Previous
Photo 1794
The oyster park at Bouzigues
There are 2500 oyster tables in the étang de Thau, a lot more than I could fit in this frame. Young oysters are cemented to ropes that are suspended from these tables, then left to grow.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
3rd January 2026 2:29pm
Tags
oysters
,
thau
,
huitres
,
bouzigues
,
etang de thau
,
conchyliculture
,
mèze
Dorothy
The only seafood I dislike.
January 7th, 2026
