The oyster park at Bouzigues by laroque
The oyster park at Bouzigues

There are 2500 oyster tables in the étang de Thau, a lot more than I could fit in this frame. Young oysters are cemented to ropes that are suspended from these tables, then left to grow.
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Dorothy ace
The only seafood I dislike.
January 7th, 2026  
