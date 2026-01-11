Biscuit boy

I used to bring Jasper up to this pond at the base of a waterfall regularly. I used to get him to jump up on to a rock ledge about 1.5m above the ground, then give him a biscuit. He can't do that anymore with his arthritis, so he sort of pulls himself up with his front paws onto this rock about 20cm high, and believes he still deserves a biscuit for this feat. Which he gets, obviously.



We went there today because I wanted to see the waterfall. After three years of semi-drought, we got 250mm of rain in December (while I was away in Norway, ha ha !) To put that into context, the total annual rainfall here has been 2025 - 659mm; 2024 - 517mm; 2023 - 245mm; 2022 - 303mm; 2021 - 467mm. The two dry years of 2022 and 2023 led to a fall in the water table to a critical level, and consequently to water restrictions, which hopefully will now be lifted at the end of the month. So I will be able to jet wash my terraces and clean the pool properly.

