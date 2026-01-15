Previous
Some trees and a mountain by laroque
Photo 1802

Some trees and a mountain

I call this place Rabbitland. I take my dog here for his pre-lunch walk. There are lots of animal trails here, so he can tire himself out following them, whilst I can stroll around doing important stuff on my phone. We have not been here for three weeks, because last time he found a decomposing rabbit corpse that was the very devil to get off him. Even so, today he remembered where he had found it and went straight there. Fortunately it had been devoured by something else. We did startle a hare. No chance of arthritic old Jasper catching him.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Jasper is so much fun. Beautiful photo… the mountains look quite close… & beautiful trees….
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact