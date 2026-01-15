Some trees and a mountain

I call this place Rabbitland. I take my dog here for his pre-lunch walk. There are lots of animal trails here, so he can tire himself out following them, whilst I can stroll around doing important stuff on my phone. We have not been here for three weeks, because last time he found a decomposing rabbit corpse that was the very devil to get off him. Even so, today he remembered where he had found it and went straight there. Fortunately it had been devoured by something else. We did startle a hare. No chance of arthritic old Jasper catching him.