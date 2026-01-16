The Red Windmill

I walked past the Moulin Rouge one night on my way from my hotel in Clichy to a restaurant. It is located in Pigalle, which is the commercialised sex district of Paris. When I took this shot there was a large group of tourists around me, some in guided groups. I guess the spiritual home of the cancan is a Paris icon, and not far from Montmartre, so easy to include in a tour.Needed to cheer myself up today. Partly travel fatigue, post-Christmas blues and the lingering after-effects of a cold, but mostly reaction to the Tramontane wind, which has been blowing for two days and is forecast to continue for the next two weeks. So, what better way to cheer myself up than to use this photo as an excuse to link to a video of the "French cancan", as it is called here, a jolly troupe of athletic young women gallivanting and showing their underwear. Over to you, les girls: