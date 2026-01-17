Previous
Window shopping in Le Marais by laroque
Photo 1804

Window shopping in Le Marais

Founded in 1761 😮
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
494% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Yum!
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact