Photo 1804
Window shopping in Le Marais
Founded in 1761 😮
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1804
photos
76
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
29th December 2025 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
paris
,
chocolat
,
chocolatier
,
chocolaterie
,
le marais
,
à la mere de famille vitrine
Dorothy
ace
Yum!
January 17th, 2026
