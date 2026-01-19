Vigilance Orange, pluie inondations et crues

The Météo have put out a level Orange alert for rain and flooding. When that happens, access to fords like this one near my home is closed. We are experiencing an "épisode méditerranéen", which is a well-known phenomenon along this coast. Essentially warm air travels from the Sahara across the sea, becoming saturated with water. When it meets the hills or mountains and rises, it can hit cold air from the North, causing water to condense, sometimes very rapidly, leading to immense downpours, often highly localised. We've had constant rain for two days, 76mm on Sunday, no data yet for Monday but certainly more, and the heaviest rain forecast for tonight. Doesn't sound much, does it, but the problem is that we are at the bottom of a 1200m mountain range, and all the rain that falls there gets chanelled into what are normally tiny rivulets, turning them into torrents. There's an impressive Youtube video of such an event in our neighbouring village of Sorède in 2011.Or nothing may happen, because the rainfall can be very localised. I went to a talk before Christmas given by a retired meteorologist, about the most devastating "épisode méditerranéen" hereabouts, which happened in October 194O and is known as the "Aiguat", a Catalan word. It produced the highest rainfall ever recorded in Europe, 1930mm over five days at a mountain village 50km East of here. Because it was during the War, weather measurements were made by the village schoolteachers. Somebody in the audience asked what the schoolmaster in our village had recorded. Despite the devastation all around: a farm at Amélie swept away, with its family on the roof; a factory at Arles submerged in detritus; a locomotive at Elne gone, with its five engineers; the village of Vernet virtually destroyed, all the schoolmaster here recorded was : "Heavy rain during the early evening brought everybody out of their homes to collect the chestnuts that had been shaken out of the trees".