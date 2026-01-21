La Roca river in spate

I was going to post a cooking photo today but I lost enthusiasm and ate some leftovers from the fridge. So this is a photo taken yesterday, but the river will stay swollen like this for the rest of the week as it takes time for all the rainwater to come off the mountains.



I had to look up "spate" in the dictionary to make sure I was using it correctly. I am, but only in British English, according to the Oxford Dictionary, where one of the meanings is "(of a river) having a high water level and flowing fast". I cross-checked with the American Merriam-Webster Dictionary, and that does not include this meaning. The word, in this sense, has Scottish origins, so one can only assume that American rivers are better behaved than Scottish, or indeed French, rivers.