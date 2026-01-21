Previous
La Roca river in spate by laroque
Photo 1808

La Roca river in spate

I was going to post a cooking photo today but I lost enthusiasm and ate some leftovers from the fridge. So this is a photo taken yesterday, but the river will stay swollen like this for the rest of the week as it takes time for all the rainwater to come off the mountains.

I had to look up "spate" in the dictionary to make sure I was using it correctly. I am, but only in British English, according to the Oxford Dictionary, where one of the meanings is "(of a river) having a high water level and flowing fast". I cross-checked with the American Merriam-Webster Dictionary, and that does not include this meaning. The word, in this sense, has Scottish origins, so one can only assume that American rivers are better behaved than Scottish, or indeed French, rivers.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact