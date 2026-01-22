Sign up
Photo 1809
Cock of the car park
When I heard clucking while I was loading my groceries into my car, my first thought was that the roasting chicken that I'd just bought had come back to life. But it was just a lost cockerel.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Tim L
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
carpark
,
parking
,
car park
,
cock
,
coq
,
cockerel
,
carrefour
,
cocorico
LManning (Laura)
What a fabulous fellow! Posing for you.
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
