Cock of the car park by laroque
Photo 1809

Cock of the car park

When I heard clucking while I was loading my groceries into my car, my first thought was that the roasting chicken that I'd just bought had come back to life. But it was just a lost cockerel.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
LManning (Laura) ace
What a fabulous fellow! Posing for you.
January 22nd, 2026  
