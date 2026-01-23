Vue depuis le pont Alexandre III

How many photos like this have I taken over the years, from the Alexandre III bridge? Dozens, probably, with disposable Fuji and Kodak cameras, with my first SLR, a hulking Zenith monstrosity, with Olympus cameras, with lenses from fish-eye through wide-angle all the way to tele-photo. I couldn't take one in May, during my last Paris visit, because the bridge was closed for restoration. Happily, it was opened again by New Year's Day.



I should have moved a bit further to the right to take the shot, but some tourists were taking selfies. It's OK to shoulder tourists out of the way in Paris, if you are French, which I am, but It was New Year's Day and I was suffused with a spirit of goodwill to all mankind, even tourists. So my shot suffered a bit.