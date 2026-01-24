Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1811
Is it fruit or is it art ?
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1811
photos
77
followers
40
following
496% complete
View this month »
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
29th December 2025 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
shop
,
paris
,
greengrocer
,
le marais
,
epicerie
,
épicerie
Beverley
ace
Beautiful display oozing the words buy me..buy me…
Nicely presented arty displays…. My favourite shopping is for fruit & veg… herbs & spices
January 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nicely presented arty displays…. My favourite shopping is for fruit & veg… herbs & spices