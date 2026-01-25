I was supposed to be making crème du Barry, a classic of French cuisine. Essentially it is a velouté of leek, cauliflower and cream, and the main requirement when cooking it is to make it as smooth and pale as possible, reflecting the perfect complexion of the lady after whom it is named. As you can see, I didn't do a very good job. I was cooking and trying to do the photograph at the same time, I couldn't find the tablecloth and napkins I wanted to use as a backdrop, and the sun came out full blast and I had to move things around to get the right lighting. I overcooked the leeks so they had some colour, and then at the end I completely forgot to add the cream. So, this is just du Barry, not crème du Barry. It was, at least, edible.During the pandemic I did an online course called "Les 101 techniques de base de la cuisine française", designed as a distance learning course for the professional training of chefs. At the end of the section on vegetables, we were required to cook this dish. If you want to see how it should be done, then the video is here:The dish was created in the kitchens of the Château de Versailles and is named for Madame du Barry, who was the last favourite mistress of king Louis XV. A woman with an interesting history, she was a commoner, born out of wedlock to a seamstress, and, in some versions of her story, fathered by a defrocked monk. She was purposely married into the aristocratic du Barry family with the intention of her becoming the king's principal mistress, who had to be an aristocrat. This offered the family certain advantages at court. Madame du Barry was young, the king was old, and the liaison lasted only six years until his death. She had to leave the court when the next king's wife, Marie Antoinette, arrived. Suspected of conspiring with counter-revolutionaries, Madame du Barry was sent to the guillotine during the Terror.