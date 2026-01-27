TWOS #3: Gazpacho

At least, that is what it says on the carton from which I poured it. Yep, the third soup in my The Week of Soup project, and I've only made one of them myself. Gazpacho is a Spanish tomato soup, always served cold. This carton soup is not entirely authentic as bread is not included in the ingredients listed on the package (which are tomatoes, red peppers, cucumbers, onion, garlic, lemon juice, wine vinegar, olive oil and salt). But why make it yourself when this can save you so much work ?



I buy it often and usually drink it from a glass between meals. I do serve it as a starter sometimes when I have guests. You can liven it up with garnishes, such as diced ham, diced boiled eggs, croutons. Last time I piled some chiffonade ham in the middle of a flat soup dish, poured the gazpacho around it, then garnished it with pine nuts, something I had seen in a restaurant.



Though pine nuts are not such a good idea if you are going to use a straw to drink it.

