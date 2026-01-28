TWOS #4: Cullen Skink

No, I haven't made a spelling mistake. No.4 in my "The Week of Soup" project is a classic of Scottish cuisine, emanating from the port of Cullen, and considered by some, not all of them Scots, to be the king of fish soups. Its ingredients are smoked haddock, potatoes, milk and onions, though there are many variations . I first encountered it when my wife produced a book of recipes for the village cultural association. She had asked for recipes from people of all the different nationalities in our village (32, if I remember correctly), then published them in their original language, along with the French translation. A Scottish lady offered this recipe, which is very easy to make, provided you can source some smoked white fish. Surprisingly, here by the Mediterranean coast we can find smoked haddock in most supermarkets. It comes from smokehouses on the French Channel coast, who sometimes even provide us with kippers.The many variations of this dish were discussed in an article in the Guardian newspaper, that reviewed the versions of several UK food writers and TV chefs:I used a recipe from a French anglophile (scotophile ?) food blogger, because I use her site and she does good research and doesn't over-complicate her recipes:And if you want to taste the perfect Cullen skink, then you will certainly have to attend the Cullen Skink World Championship at the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen in March: