Photo 1816
TWOS #5: Velouté de tomates
No.5 in my "The Week of Soup" project, tomato soup, from a carton, because today I had no time to cook.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
Tags
soup
,
tomato soup
,
twos
,
the week of soup
,
semaine soupe
,
velouté de tomates
365 Project
