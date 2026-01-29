Previous
TWOS #5: Velouté de tomates by laroque
TWOS #5: Velouté de tomates

No.5 in my "The Week of Soup" project, tomato soup, from a carton, because today I had no time to cook.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
