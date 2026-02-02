Previous
TWOS #6: Soupe à l'oignon gratinée by laroque
TWOS #6: Soupe à l'oignon gratinée

This would be called French onion soup, I suppose, in most English-speaking places. Since I went shopping in Spain over the weekend though, almost all the ingredients are Spanish, including the white wine, the Emmental cheese and even (French people, look away now) the baguette.

I don't have the proper soup bowls for onion soup, so I used a terrine.

I had to interrupt the Week of Soup project for two days, mostly for lack of time, but also because I have no space in my freezer. You can't really cook soup just for one, can you.
Marj ace
Fantastic backstory to this dish. Looks delicious, warm, and tasty.
February 2nd, 2026  
