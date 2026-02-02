TWOS #6: Soupe à l'oignon gratinée

This would be called French onion soup, I suppose, in most English-speaking places. Since I went shopping in Spain over the weekend though, almost all the ingredients are Spanish, including the white wine, the Emmental cheese and even (French people, look away now) the baguette.



I don't have the proper soup bowls for onion soup, so I used a terrine.



I had to interrupt the Week of Soup project for two days, mostly for lack of time, but also because I have no space in my freezer. You can't really cook soup just for one, can you.