Previous
Dalang, Vietnam by laroque
Photo 1820

Dalang, Vietnam

A colleague in my French/English conversation group, Simone (Simi) Lemarchand, gave me permission to post this photo of hers here, taken during her recent vacation in Vietnam. I said that I would share any comments with her, so please be kind (yes, I'm joking, you're always kind, of course !). Comment in English or French, as you please. Her English level is advanced beginner, so please don't use words that cause difficulty to French speakers, like "hierarchy", "squirrel", "thoroughly" or "hedgehog".

https://boldvoice.com/blog/difficult-english-words-french-speakers
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Beautiful photo! I love the boat's bright colors against the soft water.
February 3rd, 2026  
Sid ace
Although I thoroughly admire the hierarchy of the squirrel over the hedgehog, it is nothing in comparison to this gorgeous image, beautifully captured Simone...
February 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact