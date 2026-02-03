Dalang, Vietnam

A colleague in my French/English conversation group, Simone (Simi) Lemarchand, gave me permission to post this photo of hers here, taken during her recent vacation in Vietnam. I said that I would share any comments with her, so please be kind (yes, I'm joking, you're always kind, of course !). Comment in English or French, as you please. Her English level is advanced beginner, so please don't use words that cause difficulty to French speakers, like "hierarchy", "squirrel", "thoroughly" or "hedgehog".