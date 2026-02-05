Previous
TWOS #7: Soupe au citron à la Greque by laroque
TWOS #7: Soupe au citron à la Greque

When life gives you lemons ...

https://365project.org/laroque/365/2026-01-14

... then why not make Greek lemon soup ? Problem is, the recipe requires the juice and zest of only one lemon, so it isn't going to make much of a dent in my surplus. And while we're discussing the recipe, it requires two carrots, two zucchini and two egg yolks, so shouldn't it really be called "Soupe au carotte et courgette" ?

Might have gone a bit OTT on the decoration.

And that probably finishes my "The Week of Soup" project. Unless I have a day when I can't think of anything else to photograph.
