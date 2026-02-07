Sign up
Photo 1824
Métropolitain
Nice weather today, 10°C; no wind, no rain, so I was working in the garden, no photos. This is from my Paris visit at New Year, a very attractive subway entrance.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
paris
,
subway
,
metro
,
parmentier
