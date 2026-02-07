Previous
Métropolitain by laroque
Photo 1824

Métropolitain

Nice weather today, 10°C; no wind, no rain, so I was working in the garden, no photos. This is from my Paris visit at New Year, a very attractive subway entrance.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact