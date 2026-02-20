Previous
Zantedeschia the First by laroque
Photo 1836

Zantedeschia the First

Flower opened yesterday. I have about 20 of these plants along the East wall of my house.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
LManning (Laura) ace
So elegant and beautiful.
February 21st, 2026  
