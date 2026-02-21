Previous
Artificial not so Intelligent by laroque
Artificial not so Intelligent

I asked a chatbot for the collective noun for beetles.

It replied, "The Fab Four".
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
