Previous
Photo 1837
Artificial not so Intelligent
I asked a chatbot for the collective noun for beetles.
It replied, "The Fab Four".
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1837
1837
beetles
volkswagen beetle
volkwagens
