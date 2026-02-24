Previous
Put yourself in the photographer's shoes by laroque
Photo 1840

Put yourself in the photographer's shoes

Where else but here to take a panoramic shot of Port Vendres harbour.

Look at the sky, doesn't it just scream "Mediterranean". 21°C today, sunny and varying 16 to 19 °C until Monday.

There will be tall ships here in the weeks before Easter.
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
