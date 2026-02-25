Previous
Le bordel du port ? by laroque
Le bordel du port ?

My friends have sold their farmhouse and have moved to an apartment, right beside a quay at the third-largest French Mediterranean commercial port. I helped them move in. It's a strange place, covering three floors, two with lots of small rooms, the other with two large rooms, one of which is this bathroom. The new owner was told that it had once been a hotel, but he now believes it might have been the "bordel du port". Pierre is an artist and has an overactive imagination, so I didn't much believe it, until I saw this bathroom. I mean, marble tiling, three washbasins and a sunken bath, floor-to-ceiling mirrors. What else could it have been?

Or perhaps it really was a hotel, just built to Donald Trump's taste. Or lack thereof.

25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast
Corinne C ace
Oh my! This is over the top! A lot of marble. An amazing bathroom!
February 25th, 2026  
Pat
Blimey, it’s enormous! My whole downstairs would fit in here.
I think Pierre might be right!
February 25th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Those mirrors would be the first thing to go if it were my place! That's quite...wow.
February 25th, 2026  
