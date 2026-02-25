Le bordel du port ?

My friends have sold their farmhouse and have moved to an apartment, right beside a quay at the third-largest French Mediterranean commercial port. I helped them move in. It's a strange place, covering three floors, two with lots of small rooms, the other with two large rooms, one of which is this bathroom. The new owner was told that it had once been a hotel, but he now believes it might have been the "bordel du port". Pierre is an artist and has an overactive imagination, so I didn't much believe it, until I saw this bathroom. I mean, marble tiling, three washbasins and a sunken bath, floor-to-ceiling mirrors. What else could it have been?



Or perhaps it really was a hotel, just built to Donald Trump's taste. Or lack thereof.



