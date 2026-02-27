Previous
The Return of Miss Mini-Piggy by laroque
Photo 1842

The Return of Miss Mini-Piggy

This mini-pig escapes her enclosure often, and we have met her during our walks several times, though not recently. To be honest, I would have thought by now she would have been sausages.

We last met in December 2024 https://365project.org/laroque/365/2024-12-05
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
Photo Details

Sid ace
Don’t fret Miss Mini-Piggy he said ‘...seen hostages"
February 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Sooo so funny… both your words Tim & then Sids……so funny
February 27th, 2026  
