Previous
Photo 1846
Flow motion under Sun setting
I took this from the same spot as yesterday's portrait shot, one minute before according to the image data. So I must have thought this would make the better shot. Oddly, on my phone screen I think it is, but on my laptop the other photo wins.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
0
365
Galaxy S24
2nd March 2026 5:40pm
tech
villelongue
river tech
