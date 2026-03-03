Previous
Flow motion under Sun setting by laroque
Photo 1846

Flow motion under Sun setting

I took this from the same spot as yesterday's portrait shot, one minute before according to the image data. So I must have thought this would make the better shot. Oddly, on my phone screen I think it is, but on my laptop the other photo wins.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
