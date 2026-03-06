Bad weather; continuous rain; forecast to continue uninterrupted for two weeks; both bathrooms and garage full of drying clothes, boots, dog towels; everything smells of wet dog, the house, the car, probably me too; flood alert SMS from house insurers; just very, very depressing.Can't take my phone outside, so I'm going to take a bit of a break.This is a photo of the brasserie where I ate a late lunch (or early dinner) on New Year's Day. It is La Favorite, located in the St.Paul district of Paris, better known as Le Marais, the old Jewish quarter. I've posted photos before, first of the exterior in Maythen of the starter I had hereI loved the atmosphere, the variety of customers, the general busy-ness. The barmen were shaking cocktails, waitress serving full meals, or just cakes and drinks. Most customers were French, a few tourists. The people in front of me, Americans and Austrians, were chatting away merrily, though they did not have any language in common. You can see two women in hijabs, presumably not drinking alcohol. And since it was freezing outside, I was vastly entertained by the efforts of Parisians to keep their ears warm - the guy in front of me had wrapped his entire scarf around his head. Loved it, made La Favorite my go-to destination for the 4th Arrondissement.But next time, I want to sit at that table on the right with the pink plastic flamingo.