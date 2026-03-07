The river changes all the time (2)

A brief respite this afternoon from the rain, though it was heavy during the night, and this morning the fords across the small rivers had been barrier-ed off. Went down to the main river to see how it was. All the water you see here was dry river bed on Monday. The photo I took then, standing on dry ground, was taken from behind the green bush above Jasper's head.I reckon if I were in the same spot now, the water would be above my head, making it about 2m deep. There were piles of dead trees and branches that are no longer there. The level must have been higher in the night, I think, as Jasper is lying in mud.This is the river Tech and pretty much all rain that falls on the Canigou massif, part of the Pyrenees that reaches up to 2800m, drains into this river. So it fluctuates, a bit.And once again, I reflect, I really should have named my dog "Foreground Interest".