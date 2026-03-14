Scary Baby

There must have been a meeting. More probably several. At a multibillion, multinational company like Kimberly-Clark or Proctor & Gamble. Senior account managers, marketing men, executives, the publicity people. Years of experience, in-depth knowledge, salaries in the hundreds of thousands per year. They would have brain-stormed, thought outside the box, drove the graphics department mad with requests for modifications. They would have run ideas up the flagpole to see who saluted. Eventually they would have agreed the packaging design and market tested it. They would have put it on the 5:15 train to see if it got off at Croydon. Their one and only aim, to persuade young mothers to buy their nappies instead of those of their competitors.



But nobody thought to think about how their product would actually look on the supermarket shelf.



I've no experience of being a young mother myself, but I suspect only Mrs.Frankenstein would want her beloved newborn to look like these babies.



My alternative title was "Demonic Diapers". What do you think ?



