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Chapelle de Tanya by laroque
Photo 1854

Chapelle de Tanya

Taken on the morning dog walk. Look at that blue sky. The rain has stopped ! Probably got three months of perfect weather to look forward to, until I start complaining about the heat in mid-June.

This chapel is located on the outskirts of our village, which these days surrounds a castle built in the 12th Century. This chapel was first mentioned in legal documents from the 9th Century, and is thought to have been the place where our village was first sited. The tourist office info is here (in French):

http://www.laroque-des-alberes.fr/fr/office-de-tourisme/decouvrir/laroque/l-ermitage-de-tanya.html

You can see previous photos of the interior by clicking on the tag "tanya" below.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
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Krista Marson
looks like a nice place!
March 16th, 2026  
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