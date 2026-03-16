Chapelle de Tanya

Taken on the morning dog walk. Look at that blue sky. The rain has stopped ! Probably got three months of perfect weather to look forward to, until I start complaining about the heat in mid-June.This chapel is located on the outskirts of our village, which these days surrounds a castle built in the 12th Century. This chapel was first mentioned in legal documents from the 9th Century, and is thought to have been the place where our village was first sited. The tourist office info is here (in French):You can see previous photos of the interior by clicking on the tag "tanya" below.