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Miss Otis Regrets ... by laroque
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Miss Otis Regrets ...

... was the tune they were playing. With bagpipes 😱

That rumbling sound I could hear in the background ? Cole Porter turning in his grave, I imagine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jow8e4q9718
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
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Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very lovely to listen too... beautiful capture
April 5th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A creative interpretation, surely!
April 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lol! Surely they did their best :-)
April 5th, 2026  
Marj ace
The texture of the cobblestones really adds to the atmosphere.
April 6th, 2026  
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