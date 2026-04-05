Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1862
Miss Otis Regrets ...
... was the tune they were playing. With bagpipes 😱
That rumbling sound I could hear in the background ? Cole Porter turning in his grave, I imagine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jow8e4q9718
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1862
photos
80
followers
44
following
510% complete
View this month »
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
31st March 2026 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bagpipes
,
ella
,
sete
,
sète
,
cette
,
miss otis regrets
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
very lovely to listen too... beautiful capture
April 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A creative interpretation, surely!
April 5th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Lol! Surely they did their best :-)
April 5th, 2026
Marj
ace
The texture of the cobblestones really adds to the atmosphere.
April 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close