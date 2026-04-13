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Photo 1871
Barques catalanes à Port Vendres
After the big one at Sète over Easter, there will be another L'Escale, at Port Vendres, this coming weekend, with seven large sailing ships expected and many of these small ones.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1871
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Photo Details
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365
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Galaxy S24
Taken
29th March 2026 1:03pm
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barques
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port vendres
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barques catalanes
Suzanne
ace
Love these boat scenes!
April 13th, 2026
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