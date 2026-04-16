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Sardine-orama by laroque
Photo 1873

Sardine-orama

I've posted a shot from this shop previously.

https://365project.org/laroque/365/2026-01-09

I suppose one day I'm going to have to buy some !
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
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Marj ace
Another lovely photo of Sardine tins. They make for a great repeating pattern
April 15th, 2026  
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