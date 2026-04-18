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Previous
Photo 1875
This week ........... is Bagpipe Week !
Yippee !!!!
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1875
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bagpipes
,
pipers
,
sete
,
sète
,
cette
,
l'escale
,
cornemuses
Beverley
ace
lovely colourful capture.... a fun week for you...
April 18th, 2026
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