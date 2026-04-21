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Salmon gravlax with mustard sauce and dill by laroque
Photo 1876

Salmon gravlax with mustard sauce and dill

Gravlax de saumon à la sauce moutarde et aneth, pain nordique (de Maison Castro ) et asperges. Saumon mariné au cognac trois jours.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
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Beverley ace
deliciousness...
April 22nd, 2026  
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