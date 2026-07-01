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With so many strangers in the house .... by laroque
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With so many strangers in the house ....

... the fridge needs to be guarded.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
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