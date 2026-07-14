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Previous
Photo 1901
Liberté, Egalité, mostly Fraternité.
14 July parade, Laroque.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1901
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365
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Galaxy S24
Taken
14th July 2026 11:00am
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bastille day
,
14 juillet
,
laroque
,
14 july
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