Boulevard Diderot, Gare de Lyon, Paris

Woke up an hour ago but have to catch a train leaving at 6h40 so won't sleep now. Don't want to miss it. Traveling has been stressful enough already this holiday season. Last Thursday my 'plane could not land at Molde due to bad weather, so had to return to Oslo, where I spent the night on a bench. Great to see my daughter and grandson, fantastic meals and hospitality from her aunt, but will be happy to sleep in my own bed, and most of all, to see my dog again.



The train is a high speed TGV but it will still take 5 1/2 hours to Perpignan, almost as far south as you can go in this country. Have a first class ticket, a solo seat so nobody next to or facing me, and on the lower level, so no interminable passage of people on their way to the dining car or the toilets, which are on the upper deck. What is it with people needing to go so often? It seems these days that on a 'plane as soon as the seatbelt sign goes off there is an immediate stampede to relieve themselves. Some people must have bladders the size of a walnut.



Decided to download the Snapseed app as I take almost all my photos on my phone these days. This photo is a first attempt, quite pleased with it. My usual Japanese restaurant hereabouts was closed and I was looking for an alternative place to eat. Liked the busy-ness of the scene and the lights. Do miss living in a big city.