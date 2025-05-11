Sign up
1 / 365
Lessons in romance from Paris #1
How to impress bookish girls.
Interest, mental stimulation and humour might be worth a try. Taking your clothes off and doing press-ups ain't going to cut it !
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Album
Experiments &amp; Miscellaneous
Camera
E-M10
Taken
11th May 2025 1:33pm
paris
seine
street-122
Mags
Ha ha! Great catch!
May 11th, 2025
Dorothy
I'd prefer the book too!
May 11th, 2025
Lesley
Haha, it sort of does it for me ;)
May 11th, 2025
