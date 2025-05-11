Lessons in romance from Paris #1 by laroque
Lessons in romance from Paris #1

How to impress bookish girls.

Interest, mental stimulation and humour might be worth a try. Taking your clothes off and doing press-ups ain't going to cut it !
11th May 2025

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
Ha ha! Great catch!
May 11th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I’d prefer the book too!
May 11th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Haha, it sort of does it for me ;)
May 11th, 2025  
