Bar under renovation, Paris 10th arrondissement
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1659
photos
82
followers
47
following
Views
5
Album
Experiments &amp; Miscellaneous
Camera
E-M10
Taken
12th May 2025 11:18am
Privacy
Tags
bar
,
paris
,
cointreau
,
vilette
,
10th arrondissement
