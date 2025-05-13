The rooftop terrace at Galeries Lafayette

After yesterday’s humiliation of being offered her seat on the metro by a young woman, today yet more indication that I am of enfeebled appearance. As I was walking to my lunch at a favourite restaurant on rue de Tolbiac in the Centre Asiatique (Chinatown to anglophones), I was twice offered a massage by young Asian women. I declined both offers, believing they lacked the necessary qualifications in kinesiology.
My plans for the afternoon, to visit the Museum of the Liberation of Paris, were cancelled when my phone told me they were closed because of a strike. I decided to take the metro to Opèra and visit the rooftop viewing terrace at Galeries Lafayette, something that @beverley has posted about. A busker in front of the Opèra Garnier was performing « By the Rivers of Babylon », one of those songs that always cheers you up, even when sung by a beardie in a beanie, rather than the lovely ladies of Boney M. The rooftop terrace was easy to find, not too crowded, free, and a good way to spend some time. Being on my own,I decided to amuse myself by trying to take a picture of somebody wearing the Eiffel Tower like a hat.