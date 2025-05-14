Previous
Bryggen, Bergen, Norway by laroque
4 / 365

Bryggen, Bergen, Norway

Bryggen is this part of the harbour at Bergen, characterised by the tall wooden houses. These days they mostly seem to be occupied by shops serving the tourist trade.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact