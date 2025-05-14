Sign up
Bryggen, Bergen, Norway
Bryggen is this part of the harbour at Bergen, characterised by the tall wooden houses. These days they mostly seem to be occupied by shops serving the tourist trade.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Experiments &amp; Miscellaneous
Camera
E-M10
Taken
14th May 2025 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
,
bryggen
