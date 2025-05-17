Sign up
6 / 365
The USS Aida Prima leaving Moldefjord
By Executive Order signed in the White House this week, by the end of President Trump's 3rd term, all US Navy ships will be converted to floating hotels.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
norway
,
molde
,
moldefjord
,
seiltet hotel
,
morbid humor
,
this post is going to get me in trouble with the maga thought police
Dave
ace
LOL! All the ships would sink then, because all his businesses fail.
May 19th, 2025
