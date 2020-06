Polar bear and cubs out of Legos.

Polar bear and cubs out of Legos. Part of the exhibit at the botanical garden.

For the first time since March we volunteers at the botanical garden have been allowed back in. I volunteer on the photo staff, the planting and weeding group and the butterfly wing. This week the photo crew was allowed in. We must ware masks, stay 6 feet away from everyone. Next week we start planting and weeding also with masks and staying far apart. At least we get to enjoy the outdoor work.