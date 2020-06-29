Sign up
328 / 365
Nice garden you have
This little one views my garden as a buffet.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
615
photos
29
followers
47
following
89% complete
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
284
325
285
326
327
286
287
328
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th June 2020 4:52pm
Tags
chipmunk
