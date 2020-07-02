Previous
Plantain lilies or Hosta flower by larrysphotos
Plantain lilies or Hosta flower

My plantation lilies (Hosta) are starting to bloom.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Kathryn ace
Really nice lines.
July 2nd, 2020  
Santina ace
really a nice shot, a really nice lily, I love these colorful lines
July 2nd, 2020  
