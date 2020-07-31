Previous
Next
Majesty Palm by larrysphotos
360 / 365

Majesty Palm

The bottom leaves have been pruned by Callie, (one of my three cats, the other two don't care) she seems to think that I put it there for her entertainment.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise