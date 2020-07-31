Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
360 / 365
Majesty Palm
The bottom leaves have been pruned by Callie, (one of my three cats, the other two don't care) she seems to think that I put it there for her entertainment.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
679
photos
30
followers
47
following
98% complete
View this month »
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Latest from all albums
316
357
317
358
318
359
319
360
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st July 2020 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
palm
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close