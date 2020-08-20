Previous
Bumble bee departing for the next flower by larrysphotos
Bumble bee departing for the next flower

Busy as a bee. This little one went from flower to flower as I sipped my wine.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam ace
Amazing capture!
August 21st, 2020  
